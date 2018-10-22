Gunners face gruelling week

Unai Emery admits Arsenal will struggle to cope with a draining schedule that sees them host Leicester City at the start of three games in seven days.

Emery's side will be pushed to the limit by the television schedulers, who moved their English Premier League clash with the Foxes to tomorrow morning at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners then travel to Portugal for a Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon on Friday morning before returning to domestic action at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Emery has fielded a strong side in Arsenal's previous Europa League matches, but he will be forced to rotate more heavily this time.

Arsenal are on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions, but their chances of extending that run past the coming week will be severely tested.

Emery acknowledges that television rights holders can determine when his team play, but he wishes they showed more common sense.

"We are firstly in one competition (the EPL) and the TV is very important," he said.

"The TV has the target to choose the matches Friday, Sunday, Monday. If they decided we are going to play on Monday, we don't stop to think if it is better to play on Monday or not.

"I prefer to play Saturday or Sunday. It (playing on Monday) has the advantage for more time to prepare the match - that's one positive."

Meanwhile, Leicester manager Claude Puel, who handed Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette his senior debut when they were both at Lyon in 2010, said that he knew the player would come good.

Lacazette endured a difficult first season with Arsenal, but has five goals in 10 games this term.