Gunners move up to fourth after Foster's error

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster apologised for his gaffe, after presenting Arsenal with the winner yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 36-year-old Englishman's attempted clearance came off Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 10th minute as the Gunners won 1-0 to move into the top four.

"I've said sorry to the lads," said Foster. "I have tried to drag it on to my left and pass it out but, before I knew it, he (Aubameyang) was bloody on me.

"In hindsight, you have to get rid as quick as you can, even if it goes into row Z. I'm definitely not a modern goalie. They can't score from row Z."

Within seconds, Watford captain Troy Deeney was sent off for what the referee saw as an elbow into the face of Lucas Torreira, raising the ire of Watford boss Javi Gracia.

"If it is a foul, I have a doubt, maybe a yellow card but (a) red card, I don't understand why the referee did it," said Gracia.

The Gunners failed to make the most of their numerical advantage and were fortunate as the hosts twice hit the woodwork.

But Unai Emery's men held out for a first clean sheet in an away English Premier League match this season to leapfrog Chelsea on goal difference into fourth.

"We didn't control the match like I wanted," said Emery. "The team were anxious because they could (have) taken some moment.