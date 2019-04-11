Gunners urged to show consistency

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has urged the erratic Gunners to show more consistency as they prepare to face Napoli in the Europa League quarter-finals tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Emery's side suffered a major blow in their bid to make next season's Champions League when they slumped to a lacklustre 1-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners slipped to fifth in the table as a result of their latest dismal away performance, putting their hopes of finishing in the top four in jeopardy.

But Arsenal can also book a place in the competition if they win the Europa League, and Emery is determined to ensure his players do not slip up again when Napoli visit the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of the last-eight tie.

"We need to be consistent in the next matches and, if we do that, we can win," Emery said after the Everton defeat.