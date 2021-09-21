Football

Haaland continues red-hot form for Dortmund

Sep 21, 2021 06:00 am

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland scored twice, including a spectacular lob, to help his side to a 4-2 home win over Union Berlin yesterday morning (Singapore time) and lift them to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg.

He has now scored seven times in five Bundesliga games this season and taken his tally to 68 goals in 67 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

Meanwhile, in La Liga, Real Madrid snatched a 2-1 win at Valencia with two late goals.

Valencia took the lead in the second half through Hugo Duro, but Vinicius Jr levelled in the 86th minute before crossing for Karim Benzema to score the winner two minutes later. - REUTERS

Kane’s actually hurting Spurs now: Neil Humphreys
Football

Kane's actually hurting Spurs now

Related Stories

Tuchel’s half-time talk and tweak change game for Chelsea

Pochettino defends Messi substitution

Injury-hit Man City to rotate for League Cup

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football