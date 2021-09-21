Haaland continues red-hot form for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland scored twice, including a spectacular lob, to help his side to a 4-2 home win over Union Berlin yesterday morning (Singapore time) and lift them to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg.

He has now scored seven times in five Bundesliga games this season and taken his tally to 68 goals in 67 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

Meanwhile, in La Liga, Real Madrid snatched a 2-1 win at Valencia with two late goals.