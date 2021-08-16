Football

Haaland racks up 2 goals, 3 assists in Bundesliga opener

Aug 16, 2021 06:00 am

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored twice and set up another three goals as the hosts steamrolled past Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to put down a marker in their Bundesliga opener.

The other three goals were scored by captain Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Giovanni Reyna. Haaland has racked up 62 goals in 61 matches for Dortmund in all competitions, and is in fine form ahead of the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich on Wednesday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS

Record for Salah, return for van Dijk as Reds cruise
