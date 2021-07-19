Haaland: Sad that Sancho left, but we can be even better

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has expressed sadness at winger Jadon Sancho's departure, but believes things could get even better.

Sancho, 21, sealed an 85 million euro (S$135m) move to Manchester United earlier this month, after racking up various records over four seasons with the Bundesliga giants.

He also formed a great partnership with Haaland, who joined Dortmund early last year.

"Me and Jadon understood each other very well and he's a top player," the 20-year-old Norwegian told Astro Sports.

"So of course, it's sad that he goes but that's how it is and that's football. You never know what will happen.

"But I think that there're a lot of other good players that I have a good tone with and it can become even better.

"We have to see who I match the best with."

With the duo wreaking havoc up front, Dortmund won the German Cup and finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

While Haaland has also been linked with a move to the English Premier League, with Chelsea reportedly in hot pursuit, he has sought to distance himself from such talk.

Instead, he was looking forward to the new season under new coach Marco Rose.

"I talked a little bit with him and I know him from before because I had him for six months at Salzburg," said Haaland. "He's a nice guy and I look forward to working with him.

"I heard the training sessions are hard here so it's exactly the same as it was at Salzburg. Hard training and a lot of running."

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, can't wait to unveil Sancho as a Red Devil.

"From what I understand, only paperwork, small little details, hopefully we can announce something," Solskjaer said after United started their pre-season with a 2-1 win at Derby County last night.

"Let's get all the paperwork done and get him over the line and then I can say what I truly feel about the player."

United scored through Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri in either half.