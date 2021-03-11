Haaland youngest and fastest to score 20 Champions League goals

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has become the fastest player to reach 20 goals in the Champions League - as well as the youngest - after scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the last 16, second leg.

His brace at the Signal Iduna Park yesterday morning (Singapore time) also helped Dortmund reach the quarter-finals for the first time in four years, trumping Sevilla 5-4 on aggregate.

The Norwegian, 20, has been in sensational form, needing just 14 matches to reach the 20-goal mark, with 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

He is also more than a year younger than Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe who reached that mark just short of his 22nd birthday.

Haaland has taken his tally to 10 goals in six Champions League games this season, making him the top scorer.

"It was a crazy game and a crazy win," he said. "We knew that they were going to come at us very hard but, when we scored, they needed three - to be 1-0 up at half-time was very good and it was a nice goal."

Haaland's first goal was a tap-in from a Marco Reus cutback. He scored another only to have the goal ruled out for a foul. Instead, the VAR awarded a penalty for an earlier shirt-pull by Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Haaland converted the spot-kick on his second attempt, after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was deemed to have moved too early off his line.

"I missed the first penalty, but if (the goalkeeper) had stood on the line, I'd have scored - like I did with the second."

Sevilla came back through Youssef En-Nesyri's 69th-minute penalty and a last-gasp equaliser, but Dortmund held on.