Hail England's shoot-out saviour

Before yesterday morning's shoot-out win over Colombia, England (above) succeeded only once in seven attempts.

England were going home. Their World Cup was over. Every English man, woman and child knew that.

The disease from 12 yards had returned yesterday morning (Singapore time). Those familiar symptoms were back. Jordan Henderson missed his penalty. Of course he did. It's what the English do.

Fish and chips, pie and mash, Paddington bears eating marmalade sandwiches and petrified Lions missing penalties, nothing could be more quintessentially English, nothing more certain in life.

If anything, England's suffering was strangely reassuring. In a world of constant upheaval, we could take comfort in knowing that at least one thing had never changed.

There was always some corner of a foreign field where an Englishman would be forever missing a penalty. And Henderson had done his bit. Order had been restored. We could keep calm and carry on to bed.

But then something weird happened. England stopped missing and continued scoring. And Colombia started missing.

Suddenly, unbelievably, England had won a penalty shoot-out. In the early hours of another sleep-deprived morning, the brain couldn't compute what the eye could clearly see. The images made no sense.

There was Gareth Southgate, the suave coach who looks like an over-dressed groom, fist-pumping furiously, as if punching an invisible opponent.

Perhaps it was the ghost of tournaments past holding up a sign that read "Euro '96".

That's when it started for Southgate. That's when it really started for England, too. His penalty miss against Germany turned the freakish defeat against the same opponents at Italia' 90 into a fully-fledged phenomenon.

It was two shoot-out defeats against the Germans in two major tournaments.

Cue quirky quotes from Gary Lineker. Cue the beginnings of an identity crisis.

Never underestimate those failures from 12 yards or the ones that followed. Turin 1990, Wembley 1996, Saint-Etienne 1998, Gelsenkirchen 2006, Lisbon 2004 and Kiev 2012 left deep scars on England's soul.

PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPEDIMENT

A whispered mantra was repeated before every tournament, reaching a crescendo when another shoot-out ended in misery, turning the mantra into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

England can't win from 12 yards. One win in seven previous attempts shattered confidence and amplified the inferiority complex. England won't win from 12 yards ever again.

No one understood this psychological impediment to progress more than Southgate. He was culpable. He was one of the wobbly shooters. More than anyone else, he knew what needed to be done.

England have practised and studied penalties since March. The run-up, the placement, the walk from the centre-circle and even the gamesmanship of opponents, every aspect was replicated.

Southgate had players screaming at each other, spraying invective at penalty takers as they placed the ball.

His rationale was obvious. Whatever artificial abuse he manufactured on a training pitch wouldn't come close to the real thing.

Lose a tournament shoot-out and his players would learn what abuse really was.

His most telling observation after beating the hoodoo wasn't a chest-thumping promise to usher in a golden age for English football. In his greatest moment as a manager, he returned to his lowest as a player. In glory, he thought of pain.

"It will never be off my back, sadly," he said, referring to his Euro '96 miss.

To an outsider, his comments seemed incongruous, focusing on a dark past when he should be celebrating a brighter future. But England fans understood. Shoot-out suffering had become a way of life. Tournament failure and penalty heartache were the norm.

An entire generation had known nothing else. The average Three Lions follower had little choice but to wallow in the martyrdom.

For three, blame-shifting decades, the Three Lions hid behind a flimsy shield of cliched punditry to deflect criticism.

Penalties are a lottery. They can go either way. England never got the rub of the green and so on. A devout pragmatist, Southgate had no time for such hollow nonsense. He did his talking in training.

Author Malcolm Gladwell believes anyone can master a skill with 10,000 hours of practice. Southgate took that advice to heart.

After 28 years of trying - and almost six months of intense practice - England might have finally mastered the skill of penalty-taking.

Whether Southgate's men can go all the way to Moscow or not almost misses the point.

They have removed the monkey. They have removed the fear that grows as the clock ticks down in extra time.

To be a Three Lions fan was to be in a state of permanent anxiety whenever an Englishman made the lonely walk from the centre circle.

But that has gone. Almost. This is still England, after all.

But where there was fear, there is now hope.

Southgate hasn't changed the face of English football, but he has changed the English psyche. Hopefully, he will eventually change his own, too.

That shattered footballer from Euro '96 now deserves the chance to make peace with himself.

QUARTER-FINALS

QF1 - Uruguay v France (tomorrow, 10pm)

QF2 - Brazil v Belgium (Saturday, 2am)

QF3 - Sweden v England (Saturday, 10pm)

QF4 - Russia v Croatia (Sunday, 2am)

SEMI-FINALS