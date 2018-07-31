Hair to the throne? Arsenal's Guendouzi compared to Vieira

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi shielding the ball against Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey at the ICC in Singapore last week. Arsenal went on to lose 3-1 on penalties.

Arsenal's French youngster Matteo Guendouzi said he hopes he's embarking on a "big adventure" with the Gunners after a scintillating start which has drawn comparisons with the great Patrick Vieira.

The 19-year-old midfielder, instantly recognisable by his curly mob, had impressed during the International Champions Cup matches against Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore last week.

Guendouzi, a strong tackler with confident distribution, was a dynamo at the base of midfield, where, against PSG, he played alongside the similarly hirsute Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal have long missed a midfielder of the stature of Vieira, a member of the "Invincibles" side, who went through the 2003/2004 English Premier League season unbeaten.

POSITIVE FEELING

With only three appearances so far - also including this month's outing against Boreham Wood - it's early days for Guendouzi, an Under-20 international signed from Lorient.

But he said there was a positive feeling at Arsenal as the London club open a new era under Unai Emery, following Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign.

"I'm very happy about how the team played," he told AFP after Arsenal's 5-1 demolition of a youthful PSG side at ICC.

"It gives us confidence and it made things easy for me. With such a good team and a good feeling around the team, we can do some good things here."

Arsenal are traditionally one of England's biggest clubs, but Guendouzi's arrival is well-timed as Emery rebuilds a team who finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

However, Emery has plenty of midfielders to choose from including Uruguay international Lucas Torreira, another new signing, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka.

Guendouzi said he hopes to get his chance in competitive games but that he also wants to learn from teammates such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Oezil and Aaron Ramsey.

"Yes I hope to play, that's true but this is a big squad, with a lot of great players with a lot of experience," he said.

"It's a question of working, working, working, and afterwards the coach will make his choices. But I hope to play a few games."

Arsenal complete their pre-season against Chelsea in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday morning (Singapore time) and Lazio in Stockholm, Sweden, before a tough start to the season when they play champions Manchester City and Chelsea in their first two games.

ADVANTAGE

But they have the advantage of working with a nearly full-strength squad as many of their rivals await the return of players after the World Cup.

Emery has been drilling his players hard and his tactical changes have already been in evidence with a high-pressing, possession game with plenty of attacking threat.

"It's a great atmosphere. It's a great environment to work in, we're working really well in training and we're playing well in the matches," Guendouzi said.

"But it's only the start," he added. "Hopefully this will be a big adventure with Arsenal.