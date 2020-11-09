Hakim Ziyech adds new dimension to Chelsea's attack: Frank Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Hakim Ziyech has added a new dimension to their attack after the Moroccan's masterful performance in their 4-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Ziyech, who joined Chelsea from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer for 40 million euros (S$64m), was a constant threat to the Blades' defence and claimed two assists as he helped the Blues stay within touching distance of the English Premier League's leaders.
The 27-year-old winger has scored twice and provided three assists in seven games in all competitions.
"He's a top-class player," Lampard said. "He has given us an extra edge and a different threat... He has an ability to find the last pass or cross, make assists and break down teams that have a low block... He sees the pass and has no fear to try it."
Goals by Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner helped Chelsea defeat the bottom side, who had taken an early lead through David McGoldrick. - REUTERS
