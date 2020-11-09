Hakim Ziyech adds new dimension to Chelsea's attack: Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Hakim Ziyech has added a new dimension to their attack after the Moroccan's masterful performance in their 4-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ziyech, who joined Chelsea from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer for 40 million euros (S$64m), was a constant threat to the Blades' defence and claimed two assists as he helped the Blues stay within touching distance of the English Premier League's leaders.

The 27-year-old winger has scored twice and provided three assists in seven games in all competitions.

"He's a top-class player," Lampard said. "He has given us an extra edge and a different threat... He has an ability to find the last pass or cross, make assists and break down teams that have a low block... He sees the pass and has no fear to try it."