Hamann: Leave Oezil alone

Dietmar Hamann has hit out at critics of Germany playmaker Mesut Oezil, saying he could be the most important player in Joachim Loew's squad.

Arsenal star Oezil has been the subject of much criticism with former Germany internationals scathing of his performances and demeanour.

Mario Basler remarked that "his body language is that of a dead frog". He told German broadcaster ARD: "I have to say it over and over again, Oezil is an overrated footballer."

His former Bayern Munich and Germany teammate Stefan Effenberg called for Oezil to be dropped for the match against Sweden on Sunday morning (Singapore time), telling t-online.de: "Loew should put Oezil on the bench and bring in Marco Reus."

Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus, meanwhile, suggested Oezil, 29, could be coming to the end of his tenure with Die Mannschaft.

He told the Bild newspaper: "After the latest impression, it is not excluded for me that he withdraws from the national team after the World Cup."

BRILLIANT PLAYER

However, Hamann has hit back at deluge of criticism, telling Irish broadcaster RTE: "Oezil is a brilliant player with great merits for German football. So steer clear of Oezil.

"If we want to play a role at the World Cup, he is one of the most important, if not the most important players in the team."