Hamilton delivers in Portugal despite ‘imperfect’ race

Lewis Hamilton executed a flawless drive in his Mercedes to win the Portuguese Grand Prix yesterday, ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion's 97th Grand Prix triumph extended his early-season lead over Red Bull's Verstappen in the Formula One drivers' standings to eight points.

Finishing third in Portimao's Algarve circuit was pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes, with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull fourth.

"That was such a tough race physically and mentally. I didn't get a good start and also lost out at the restart, but it was a great result in the end," said Hamilton.

"Today wasn't all perfect and we need to get ready now for the quick turnaround for Spain."

Red Bull are emerging as serious challengers to Mercedes' supremacy, but the world champions have evidently worked hard to redress any imbalance in performance between the two teams.

After three legs of this record 23-race season, it is Hamilton, in his quest for a record eighth world crown, who has won twice.