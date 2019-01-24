Hamstring injury rules Alli out till March

Tottenham Hotspur's England midfielder Dele Alli is expected to be out of action until March after suffering a hamstring injury in the English Premier League on Sunday, the north London side said yesterday.

Alli scored in the 2-1 win at Fulham but then went off injured in the closing stages.

"Dele will now undergo a period of rehabilitation with our medical staff with the expectation of returning to training in early March," Spurs said on their website.

The 22-year-old said on Twitter that he was "gutted" by the news.

"I will do everything in my power to return as quick as possible. Thank you for all the messages," he said.

Alli's absence is another setback for a team chasing a top-four finish as their injury problems stack up, reported Reuters.

Tottenham are third in the league but have talismanic striker Harry Kane out with an ankle injury and South Korean Son Heung Min away at the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The pair have scored 22 league goals between them this season.

Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko have returned from injuries and are in contention for tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) League Cup semi-final, second leg at Chelsea. Spurs won the first leg at Wembley 1-0.

Spurs also sold midfielder Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F last week.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes it as an opportune time to be facing Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Merson told Sky Sports: "It's a good time to play Tottenham. If you could say before the game that you can pull out three players from that team, then it would be Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung Min, along with Christian Eriksen."

However, Sissoko hit back at his side's detractors, telling The Daily Star: "I do not agree with those people who say our squad is not good enough, not strong enough. We believe in our squad... We have an amazing squad...

"It's not only me, but I think the whole club believes we can do it in the Carabao Cup this season.

"Before we can think about the final, we have another game against Chelsea."