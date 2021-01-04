Handbrake finally off at Arsenal: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with his team's 4-0 thrashing of West Bromwich Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time) and said the players have finally released the handbrake and are playing with much more freedom.

Fullback Kieran Tierney got the ball rolling, cutting in from the left flank and firing home his second goal for Arsenal in the 23rd minute before teenage winger Bukayo Saka finished off a superb team effort five minutes later.

Alexandre Lacazette then struck twice in the second half to seal Arsenal's third straight English Premier League victory and lift them to 11th place.

"Previously, we lost games that we were really unlucky in and most of them was our own fault, because we made some errors and lacked some discipline," said Arteta.

"But obviously you need to win football matches and now this brings a different momentum and energy, the players they get the handbrake off and you can see that they are more free to play.

"This is an Arsenal team with the idea that I want."