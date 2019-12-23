Hansi Flick to be Bayern Munich coach till end of the season at least

Bayern Munich yesterday confirmed that interim boss Hansi Flick will remain as coach "until at least" the end of the season, after winning eight of his 10 games in charge.

"A continuation of Hansi Flick as head coach beyond that is a conceivable option for FC Bayern," the club added.

Flick, who was Germany's assistant coach when they won the 2014 World Cup, took charge after Niko Kovac was sacked early last month.

Last Saturday's 2-0 home win over Wolfsburg kept Bayern third in the Bundesliga heading into the four-week winter break, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

Under Flick, Bayern reached the last 16 of the Champions League and became the first German club to win all six matches in the group stage.