Hareide's comments spice up clash: Deschamps
Denmark coach Age Hareide's withering assessment of opponents France last month has added "salt, pepper and vinegar" to their World Cup match tonight, his counterpart Didier Deschamps said.
Hareide, whose side need one point against already-qualified France to progress from Group C, told Danish newspaper daily Jyllands-Posten that he did not believe in the French side and wondered whether midfielder Paul Pogba thought only about his haircuts.
|DENMARK
|FRANCE
Asked whether that those comments had added spice to the game, Deschamps said yesterday: "Salt, pepper, vinegar... whatever you wish.
"Anybody can say what they want, anybody can take responsibility in their own words.
"It's not particularly pleasant. My players know very well what the coach said, they can read, they can listen."
Meanwhile, Deschamps said he did not believe that the tournament would be Pogba's last World Cup, as the player himself suggested on Sunday.
"I don't think this will be his last World Cup, he's 25 years old and, in four years' time, he will be 29."
He could not judge whether Pogba's attitude had changed during the tournament.
"I always see the same Paul Pogba," he said.
"He is not suddenly going to change from being the ugly duckling to being someone very sincere in the space of 15 days.
"He's always like that, he's had to go through some difficult periods. In my own experience of him, he has gained experience. I think he's happy, he's very motivated."
In the other Group C match, Australia need to go for goals, beat Peru and hope already-qualified France's decision to rest key players does not hamper hopes of a French win over Denmark that would potentially give Australia a lifeline. - REUTERS, AFP
Group C Predictions
PREDICTIONS
France to win 2-0, Australia to win 1-0 and advance
“France have quality throughout their team and have the confidence from winning their first two matches to see off Denmark.
“That will be good news for Australia.
“I’m convinced that after two good matches, they’ll get the win they need to reach the Round of 16.” – Tampines Rovers coach Juergen Raab
Australia to win 1-0, but Denmark to advance with a 1-1 draw with France
“The Socceroos will end their World Cup with a win over Peru, but it won’t be enough for them to become the first Asian team to seal a Round-of-16 place at Russia 2018.
“Christian Eriksen’s Denmark team will nick that spot by drawing 1-1 with a France team that have yet to impress.” – One FM & Kiss92 news presenter Catherine Robert
Group C equations
EQUATIONS
- France have qualified and need just one more point to win the group
- Denmark need one point to qualify – or Australia to lose or draw with Peru
- Denmark will win the group if they beat France
- For Australia to qualify, they must beat Peru and hope Denmark lose by two goals or more to overturn the goal difference
- Peru are out
