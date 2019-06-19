Hariss Harun set to play in charity match alongside Ronaldo, Rivaldo

Hariss Harun (above) is in the JDT TMJ team alongside Ronaldo, Claude Makelele, Robert Pires and Marco Materazzi. They will play against the Rest of the World XI, who include Rivaldo, Edgar Davids, Bebeto, Louis Saha and Claudio Caniggia.

Lions captain Hariss Harun vividly remembers being impressed by the attacking prowess of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning side.

Just 12 years old then, he was dazzled by the magic from the likes of Ronaldo and Rivaldo.

Now 28, Hariss is set to rub shoulders with his boyhood idols.

Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Bebeto, Claude Makelele and Robert Pires are among a string of household names that will play in an All-Star charity match in Johor Baru's Larkin Stadium on June 30.

A Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) selection side featuring Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) and JDT captain Hariss will take on a Rest of the World XI, featuring retired stars and other JDT players.

All ticket proceeds will be donated to the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women's Aid Organisation.

Speaking to TNP, Hariss said: "It is truly a dream come true. To be selected to play in this match, is a really big thing for me. These are the players who I grew up watching and they are truly legends.

"They are generational talents. People will always remember their names. I am very proud to be involved."

At a press conference in Larkin yesterday, JDT technical director Alistair Edwards announced that the legends will also conduct a coaching clinic with JDT academy trainees and attend a meet-and-greet session with fans at JDT Cafe on July 1.

"It's another fantastic initiative by HRH TMJ to bring world-class players of yesteryear to play on the hallowed Larkin pitch," said Edwards.

"The event is a wonderful opportunity for fans and everyone at JDT to witness first-hand some of the real superstars of the game."

Hariss is already planning to pick the brains of Makelele.The former Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea man was admired for his astute reading of the game.

Many have even described a deep defensive midfield position as the "Makelele role".

"Of course, if the opportunity arises, I will be asking him for a few tips," said Hariss, who plays in midfield for Singapore and JDT.

"He was one of the best in the position and to be able to be playing on the same pitch is going to be a wonderful experience.

"I am a bit nervous."

JDT REST OF THE WORLD:

Izham Tarmizi, S. Kunanlan, Aidil Zafuan, Rafael Marquez, Syazwan Andik, Martin Prest, Rivaldo, Edgar Davids, Bebeto,

Louis Saha, Claudio Caniggia

Subs: JDT technical director Alistair

Edwards, head coach Benjamin Mora and players such as Nazmi Faiz, Syamer Kutty Abba and Hazwan Bakri

JDT TMJ:

Farizal Marlias, Gianluca Zambrotta, Marco Materazzi, Mauricio, LaVere Corbin-Ong, Esteban Cambiasso, Tunku Ismail Idris (TMJ), Claude Makelele, Florent Malouda, Robert Pires, Ronaldo

Subs: JDT manager Luciano Figueroa and players such as Hariss Harun, Diogo and Safawi Rasid