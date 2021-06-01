Hariss Harun withdraws from Lions squad due to family reasons

Skipper Hariss Harun will play no part in the Lions' World Cup qualifiers in Riyadh this month as he has withdrawn from the squad on personal grounds.

The 30-year-old midfielder will be staying in Singapore due to family reasons, said the Football Association of Singapore in a media release last night.

Hariss had missed Saturday's training match in Dubai - a 1-1 draw with Afghanistan - along with Baihakki Khaizan (personal reasons), Safuwan Baharudin (concussion) and Ikhsan Fandi (knee injury).

He and Baihakki were initially scheduled to link up with the squad in Saudi Arabia this week, but coach Tatsuma Yoshida has accepted that he will be without his captain when the Lions take on Group D rivals Palestine, Uzbekistan and hosts Saudi Arabia in these two weeks.

"Of course, it is always a big loss for any team when you don't have your captain available," said Yoshida.

"Since my tenure started, Hariss has always served the team well as our leader.

"But sometimes, we need to recognise that football may not always be the most important and the boys and I hope that his situation at home will get better.

"We have to accept that he will be unavailable and focus on the job that we have to do."

Yoshida, who has already decided on "90 per cent of his line-up" for the match against Palestine on Friday morning (Singapore time), said he will have to alter some plans, but reiterated his faith in his players.

In Hariss' absence, M. Anumanthan, who plays for Malaysian side Kedah, was deployed in defensive midfield against Afghanistan, while Yasir Hanapi and Madhu Mohana wore the captain's armband for one half each.

Said Hariss: "I am of course, very disappointed to not be able to join the team in Riyadh and it is unfortunate, especially since I was looking forward to teaming up with the boys for these crucial matches.

"Nevertheless, I have great confidence and belief in the boys to put up good performances and come back with positive results. There are plenty of leaders in this team and I will be supporting them fervently from home."

The Lions are third in Group D, four points behind leaders Saudi Arabia and two behind the second-placed Uzbeks.

Yoshida is eyeing four points from these three games, which means the 159th-ranked Lions will likely have to beat world No. 104 Palestine and hold either Saudi (65th) or Uzbekistan (86th) to a draw next week.

Finishing second in the group could give them a chance to join the eight group winners in the third round of Asia's World Cup qualifiers and also earn them a spot in the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

The Lions' World Cup qualifiers will be shown live on Mediacorp's Channel 5 and meWatch platforms.