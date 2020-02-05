Harry Kane could return for final two games: Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho ushers Harry Kane off the pitch after he suffers a hamstring injury against Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur’s England striker Harry Kane could return to action for the club’s final two games of the English Premier League season in early May, following an operation on a torn hamstring, said manager Jose Mourinho.

Kane had surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring in January, when Spurs said he would be back to training in April after suffering the injury during their 1-0 league defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Southampton on Thursday morning (Feb 6, Singapore time), Mourinho was asked if star striker Kane, who has netted 17 goals for Spurs this season, would play again before the end of this campaign.

“Last (home) match against Leicester. Maybe we need that match for something. To be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth. Maybe he can help us in this last match I hope,” said Mourinho.

“Everything is OK. He’s having his treatment. No pressure, he keeps going. No setback.

“It’s better not to put any kind of expectation, any kind of pressure. Let’s see.”

Referring to the Leicester City game on May 9 and Tottenham’s last league fixture of the season at Crystal Palace on May 17, Mourinho added: “I think (Kane can play in) these two matches.”

Kane will miss England’s Euro 2020 warm-up games with Italy and Denmark next month, but should return in time for friendlies with Austria and Romania in early June, before their first Group D match in the tournament against Croatia at Wembley on June 14.

The 26-year-old had been injury-free this season but had two lengthy lay-offs last term. – REUTERS