Harry Kane on course to be fit when EPL returns

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has not played since New Year's day due to a hamstring injury.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is on course to return from a hamstring injury whenever the English Premier League resumes following the enforced break due to the coronavirus, he said yesterday.

England captain Kane had an operation to repair the damage from the injury suffered at Southampton on New Year's Day and was expected to return to training next month, reported Reuters.

"From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I'm doing really well," the 26-year-old told Spurs' website.

"I'm at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

"I'm not too far away, I'd normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks' time. I'm at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it's about building up my fitness.

"So from my personal point of view, I'm in a good place."

Kane had scored 17 goals for Tottenham this season before being injured during the 1-0 defeat at Southampton, after which the team slipped to eighth from sixth in the race for a top-four finish and Champions League football next term.

They are four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, whom they were due to play before the coronavirus led to the EPL being suspended with nine games remaining.

There will be no matches before April 30, with clubs due to meet next week to discuss the next steps.

United have been linked with Kane in recent times, but former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand believes Spurs manager Jose Mourinho would block any move to his former club.

He said on Instagram Live: "If he's fit and he's raring to go, you take Harry Kane at Man United, 100 per cent. Top player, you're guaranteeing goals...

"But I don't see Tottenham letting Harry Kane go. And with Mourinho there, I don't see Mourinho letting him go to Man United."

However, Ferdinand's former England teammate Alan Shearer believes Spurs may not be able to hang onto Kane for long.

He said on the BBC: "My guess is, if he doesn't win anything in the next 12 months, then he has to leave.

"He'll do another year, I think, and if nothing comes in terms of trophies, then he'll be off."

Kane is yet to lift silverware in his career despite an eye-catching strike rate of 181 goals for Spurs and 32 for England.