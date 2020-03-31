Harry Kane eyes trophies, can’t guarantee that he'll stay at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has expressed his desire to leave the London club if they do not progress in the right direction, as he wants to win trophies "sooner rather than later".

The England striker has scored 181 goals for Spurs in all competitions - averaging 30 goals a season since breaking into the starting line-up in 2014 - but he is yet to win a trophy with the Lilywhites.

Kane signed a six-year contract extension in 2018 that would keep him at Spurs until 2024. But during a question and answer session on Instagram with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp on Sunday, he said he could not guarantee he would stay if Spurs were not successful.

"I'll always love Spurs, but it's one of them things. I've always said if I don't feel like we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there just for the sake of it," said Kane, who turns 27 in July.

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve and become better. I want to become a top, top player, so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.

"So, it's not a definite 'I'm going to stay there forever' but it's not a 'no' either."

The closest Kane has come to winning a trophy was in the League Cup final in 2015 and the Champions League final last season, with Spurs losing to Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively.

"We've been saying that (Spurs can win trophies with this team) for a couple of years now," he added. "We have a fantastic team but, for one reason or another, we haven't been able to get those trophies.

"It's a hard thing to take as a player, as a person... I want to win in everything I do. When we come close and don't quite get there, it's hard to take and it starts to build up.

"Of course, I want to win trophies, I want to be doing it sooner rather than later."

SCRAP SEASON

The England skipper also believes that the English Premier League season should be cancelled if it cannot be completed by the end of June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EPL is suspended until at least April 30 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with a likely further delay to be announced soon.

There is no clear idea about when or if football will be able to resume, but Euro 2020 has been postponed to next year, which opens a window to bring domestic seasons to a conclusion in the summer.

Kane, however, does not want to let the current campaign go past June or even the start of what would be the 2020-21 campaign in August, as has been suggested in some quarters.

He's concerned that the further this season goes on, it would have a knock-on effect for next season, with the delayed European Championship scheduled to start in June next year.

Kane said: "Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don't see too much benefit in that. But obviously I don't know too much about behind the scenes and financially.