Harry Kane is missing Christian Eriksen: Michael Dawson

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and England defender Michael Dawson believes a key reason Harry Kane has not been as prolific this season is the January sale of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan.

Spurs vice-captain Kane has scored just twice in six matches since the English Premier League restarted last month and is on course for his worst goal tally since 2014/15.

The 26-year-old has 19 goals from 31 matches in all competitions for Spurs this season.

Ahead of his former side's trip to Newcastle United tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Dawson, who won the League Cup with Spurs in 2008, told talkSPORT: "Probably 18 months ago he was the best No.10 at creating goals for Harry Kane. He was incredible, he was (a) different class. I don't believe they've replaced him…

"I love (Giovani) Lo Celso, I think he's incredible and before (the) lockdown he was finding his feet and coming back.

"You talk about Lucas Moura, Dele Alli in there, but I think Harry Kane misses someone like Christian Eriksen... He finds those balls and makes opportunities for Harry."