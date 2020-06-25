Harry Kane: No issues with Jose Mourinho's style

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he has no issue with their style of play under manager Jose Mourinho after scoring their second goal in the 2-0 win over West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

It was Kane's first goal this year since recovering from a hamstring tendon injury during the three-month shutdown, and it helped Spurs seal their first win in eight matches in all competitions.

Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson said after Spurs' 1-1 draw with Manchester United last Friday that Kane would struggle to score goals in Mourinho's conservative system and that the England captain, who turns 27 next month, should consider switching clubs.

"I've got no problem with how the manager plays. He's here to win, we're here to win games... obviously this season, to get into the Champions League and next season to progress and try to win something," Kane told the BBC.

"People, pundits have their opinions. In terms of how I feel, I feel really good. I'm positive, in really good shape and like I say, I can only do what I do and try not to listen to the noise outside."

Spurs led through a 64th-minute own goal by West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, with Hammers boss David Moyes livid that it was not ruled out for a handball by Davinson Sanchez as he flicked a corner into Soucek's path.

"I can't believe they have ruled that as a goal," said Moyes. "Who is on VAR tonight? He needs subbed I know that. That's the rules."

Mourinho's men were well worthy of a first win in eight games dating back to February.

Son Heung Min thought he had broken the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with a smart finish at Lukasz Fabianski's near post, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Following Soucek's own goal, the Hammers could have equalised, but Jarrod Bowen smashed a shot against the post as the visitors altered their gameplan of containing Spurs to search for an equaliser.

But in doing so, they left themselves exposed at the back and Kane timed his run perfectly from a Son pass before coolly slotting past Fabianski and collapsing to the ground in a mixture of relief and exhaustion.

The win helped Spurs increase their tally to 45 points - one behind Manchester United, who met Sheffield United this morning.