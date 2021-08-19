Harry Kane omitted from Tottenham's squad for Europa Conference League

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was left out of the squad that travelled to Portugal yesterday for a Europa Conference League play-off amid continuing speculation over the England captain's future.

Manchester City are keen to sign Kane and were reported to have tabled a £100 million (S$187.2m) bid in June.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old was named in a 25-man squad for the Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira but did not make the journey yesterday.

Kane, who has three years left on his contract, joined first-team training only on Tuesday, after a period of self-isolation last week following his late return from holiday.

He was not involved in Tottenham's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday after being deemed not match fit enough.

The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that Kane was angry with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over a failure to honour a promise that he could leave if the north London club failed to win a trophy or finished outside the top four last season.

The report also suggests that the clubs have been in transfer discussions for over a year with Kane aware of the situation.