Harry Kane returns to help Tottenham Hotspur end losing run

Harry Kane scored on his return from injury to help Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion yesterday and end a three-match losing run in the English Premier League.

The England international's return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury was sooner than expected and Tottenham's talisman was quickly back in the groove.

After missing a couple of chances in the first half, Kane struck in the 54th minute to move joint second on Tottenham's all-time scoring list alongside Bobby Smith with 208 goals.

Four minutes later, Son Heung-min drove in Spurs' second after a strong run by the recalled Lucas Moura.

Tottenham moved up to seventh place with 36 points from 22 games, above Chelsea on goal difference before their match against bottom club Sheffield United this morning.

Sam Allardyce's West Brom are 19th with 12 points from 23 games, 11 points below 17th-placed Burnley, and their hopes of avoiding relegation are looking forlorn.

Kane and Son have both scored 13 league goals this season and again showed how invaluable they are to Tottenham.

When Kane had to be substituted at half-time in the defeat by Liverpool, there were fears the striker might be facing a longer spell on the sidelines and the Spurs gloom deepened with a toothless loss to Chelsea in midweek.

But his return proved a huge boost as Tottenham produced a dominant display, albeit against struggling opposition, to revive their challenge for the top four.

"We've had a couple of bad results, so it was very important to get back to winning ways," Son said.

"Harry is one of the best strikers in the world so we missed him, even if it was only a couple of games, and I'm happy that he scored again. I miss him."

It took Kane a little while to find his range.

He had two chances in quick succession in the first half, but unusually failed to hit the target with either.

He did work West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with a powerful effort from Moura's pass, but the visitors reached half-time level and could have even been ahead had striker Mbaye Diagne not headed straight at Hugo Lloris.

The first time Kane got an opportunity in the second half, he made no mistake. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg threaded the ball through the West Brom defence and Kane took one touch before passing a right-footed shot into the net.

Tottenham suddenly looked fluent and doubled their lead when Moura made a surging run from the halfway line and played in Son whose right-footed shot had too much power for Johnstone.

Had Diagne's header not been rightly ruled out for offside, it might have complicated Tottenham's afternoon, but Jose Mourinho's side were comfortable winners.