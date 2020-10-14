Harry Kane to start against Denmark; Chilwell and Trippier out

England captain Harry Kane is expected to be fit to start in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Nations League clash against Denmark, but the Three Lions will have to do without defenders Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper.

British media reported yesterday that Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane, who played only 24 minutes in England's 2-1 win over Belgium, is in manager Gareth Southgate's plans for a starting spot against the Danes, much to Jose Mourinho's chagrin.

The Spurs manager has been vocal in his concern about the 27-year-old starting given his workload, especially after the striker felt an issue with his thigh last week.

However, Kane, who had played 10 games in 29 days before the Belgium game, had been given the all-clear from the medics at the FA.

Southgate will also have to address the issue at the other end of the pitch, after Chilwell and Tripper withdrew from the squad yesterday.

The reasons for their withdrawal were not specified, but Sky Sports reported Chilwell returned to Chelsea due to a pre-existing foot injury, while Atletico Madrid left-back Trippier left the camp for personal reasons.

While Trippier, 30, captained England in last week's 3-0 friendly win over Wales and started against Belgium, Chilwell was not named in either matchday squad.

Chilwell, 23, was left out of the squad to face Wales after breaching Covid-19 regulations along with teammates Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho.