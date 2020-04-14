Harry Kane would be perfect for Manchester United: Gary Neville

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be the right fit for Manchester United in line with the club's tradition of chasing homegrown stars, Gary Neville said yesterday.

"For Man United, it would be a perfect signing in terms of what they need," Neville told Sky Sports' The Football Show.

"They had Bruno Fernandes come in and he's done a great job, Harry Maguire at the back. If they can get someone like Kane up front, you're looking at a fantastic spine.

"It fits United's historical transfers, going back to Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and trying to sign Alan Shearer.

"They were the best or most famous English, British or Irish players in the league and United tried to sign them, so it does fit with that."

Kane has been strongly linked to the Old Trafford club since the England captain admitted last month - on an Instagram live chat with ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp - that he could leave if the north London club do not show progress.

Following that, reports surfaced that chairman Daniel Levy was willing to sanction Kane's departure to United for £200 million (S$352m) because of financial worries.

Tottenham fear the financial implications of the current lockdown, due to the coronavirus crisis, because they are still paying for their new stadium.

They reportedly owe £637m on the stadium loan and £83m on transfer fees.

However, Spurs told Sky Sports yesterday that they have no intention of selling Kane to the 20-time English champions.

"The little opening of the door that Kane left in that Instagram piece with Jamie was probably something that had something in it," said Neville, who worked with the 26-year-old as part of the England coaching set-up.

"I also don't think Kane would have been that impressed with his club a couple of weeks ago with what they did (using the government's Job Retention Scheme and furloughing staff).

"Kane is a good lad, a solid lad and he wouldn't have taken that particularly well."

Former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy said that the signing of Kane would make United contenders for both the EPL and Champions League.

In his Daily Mail column, Murphy said that Kane, who has bagged 136 goals in 201 EPL appearances, would be "the final piece in the jigsaw" for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"Man United are closer to challenging for the EPL title and Champions League than many people think," Murphy said.

"The final piece in the jigsaw is a world-class centre-forward... It is why they tried to sign Erling Haaland in January.

"If Kane is available, even for a record price, United would be mad not to look a gift horse in the mouth... Can you imagine Kane on the end of the creativity of Paul Pogba or Fernandes?"