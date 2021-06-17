Harry Kane’s future adds intrigue to Spurs-Man City EPL opener

Will Tottenham's Harry Kane (right) be on the same side as Man City's Kevin de Bruyne in the new season?

English Premier League champions Manchester City will start their title defence away to Tottenham Hotspur after the fixtures for the 2021/22 season were unveiled yesterday.

City are among the sides heavily linked with Spurs striker Harry Kane, throwing up the tantalising possibility that the England captain could line up against his boyhood club in the season-opener on the weekend of Aug 14.

Pep Guardiola's side won the league by 12 points last season ahead of Manchester United, who open their campaign against old foes Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Both clashes were played behind closed doors on Leeds' return to the top flight last season, but hopes are high for significant crowd numbers for the coming season.

A 40,000 crowd will witness next month's Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley as part of a pilot scheme.

Newly promoted Brentford begin life back in the top flight for the first time in 75 years with a London derby at home to Arsenal.

Championship winners Norwich City entertain Liverpool on their return to the EPL.

Champions League winners Chelsea, who welcome managerless Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge, have a nightmare start.

Four of their next five matches will be against the EPL's Big Six clubs.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues visit Arsenal and Liverpool in late August.

The following month, they visit Tottenham in a London derby before hosting Guardiola's City in a repeat of last month's Champions League final which they won.

Liverpool renew their rivalry with City on Oct 2 at Anfield and their clash at the Etihad on April 9 could be key in the title race.

United and Liverpool face off at Old Trafford on Oct 23 and March 19 at Anfield.

All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage. - AFP

EPL 2021/22

OPENING FIXTURES*

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Man City

Watford v Aston Villa

* To be played on weekend of Aug 14