Harry Maguire set for retrial after his appeal was accepted

Harry Maguire
Harry MaguirePHOTO: AFP
Aug 27, 2020 06:00 am

Harry Maguire's legal team has lodged an appeal against the guilty verdict in a Greek court that led to a suspended jail sentence of 21 months, Manchester United confirmed yesterday.

"In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction," said a club spokesman.

"The appeal has been accepted and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court.

"This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions."

Maguire, 27, was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days on Tuesday after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, attempted bribery and other charges in Mykonos.

Subsequently, the United captain was dropped from the England squad. - AFP

