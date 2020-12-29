Harvey Barnes salvages late draw for Leicester City

Leicester City needed a late goal by Harvey Barnes to salvage a 1-1 English Premier League draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.

Despite having 67 per cent of possession and rattling off 17 shots to Palace's four, the Foxes went behind after 58 minutes when Wilfried Zaha guided a side-foot volley from an Andros Townsend cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester equalised seven minutes from time via Barnes' low drive from the edge of the Palace penalty box.