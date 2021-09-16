Harvey Elliott: Pascal Struijk's red card should have been overturned

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (in red) suffers a dislocated ankle after a tackle by Leeds United's Pascal Struijk on Sunday.

Leeds United have lost their appeal against the red card shown to defender Pascal Struijk for his tackle on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott on Sunday, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

Elliott, 18, was left with a dislocated ankle and underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, with Liverpool confident that the midfielder would feature again later this season.

"We can confirm that our appeal against Pascal Struijk's red card has been unsuccessful. Pascal will miss our next three games against Newcastle United, Fulham (Carabao Cup) and West Ham United," Leeds said in a statement.

Elliott, however, expressed disagreement with the decision and offered support to Struijk.

Replying to an Instagram post, he wrote: "Sorry about this Pascal... I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again... keep positive".