Hat-trick hero Depay: I was often sloppy in 6-1 win

Memphis Depay was critical of his own performance in the Netherlands' 6-1 win over 10-man Turkey in Amsterdam yesterday morning (Singapore time), despite the forward claiming a hat-trick in the World Cup qualifier.

The Barcelona forward's first international treble took him alongside Johan Cruyff on 33 goals, but he was not satisfied with his overall play.

"We were often sloppy, especially me," said the 27-year-old, adding that he had lost possession the first three times he had the ball.

"But if we start like we did, we make it easy on ourselves. After going two-up, we expanded our game and then you can afford those sloppy moments. But we should actually try and keep a high level, and I'm talking about myself here again.

"Everyone might think I'm just jubilant now after the hat-trick. I'm happy, yes, but I expect more from myself."

The Dutch have now replaced Turkey at the top of Group G, as Louis van Gaal starts his third spell as Netherlands coach on a high note.

The Oranje were held 1-1 by Norway in his first game back last week, before a 4-0 win over Montenegro.

Against Turkey, Davy Klaassen scored in the opening minute with Depay adding two more in the first half, including a penalty, before Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu was sent off.

Depay completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute, and the Dutch scored again through Guus Til 10 minutes from time and Donyell Malen in the 90th minute, before a consolation goal for Cengiz Under.

There were some anxious moments with Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk going down after a challenge from Halil Dervisoglu in the build-up to Turkey's goal, but the Liverpool centre-back allayed concerns.