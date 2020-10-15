Hat-trick sees Neymar overtake Ronaldo in Brazil's scoring chart

Neymar overtook Ronaldo and moved into second place behind Pele on Brazil's all-time goalscoring charts after notching a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Peru in a World Cup qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Paris Saint-Germain forward now has 64 goals, two more than Ronaldo and 13 behind Pele, who heads the list with 77, according to world governing body Fifa.

Brazil coach Tite was reluctant to compare his current star with past greats.

He said: "It's unfair making comparisons. What I can say is Neymar has this unpredictability. He is the bow and the arrow, he's a player who both makes and takes chances.