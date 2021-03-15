Have a question for Jose Mourinho?

Join Jose Mourinho for a livestream from London on March 25, 5-5.30pm, where the Tottenham Hotspur manager will be speaking on mental health issues in an online event organised by Spurs' global principal partner AIA.

CONTEST:

One lucky winner will get a chance to ask Mourinho his/her question personally during the livestream. Follow these steps:

Register and complete the contest submission form at aia.com.sg/gameonwithmourinho by tomorrow, 2359 hrs.

Like AIA's Facebook page (@Singapore.AIA) and share this AIA Facebook contest post on your feed: http://bit.ly/GameOnWithMourinhoFBContest

Tag your mates in the comments section of the contest post. Include hashtags #GameOnWithMourinho and #AIASG in your comment to qualify

If you wish to listen to the livestream but not take part in the contest, register for free at aia.com.sg/gameonwithmourinho by next Monday, 2359 hrs.