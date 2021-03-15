Have a question for Jose Mourinho?
Join Jose Mourinho for a livestream from London on March 25, 5-5.30pm, where the Tottenham Hotspur manager will be speaking on mental health issues in an online event organised by Spurs' global principal partner AIA.
CONTEST:
One lucky winner will get a chance to ask Mourinho his/her question personally during the livestream. Follow these steps:
- Register and complete the contest submission form at aia.com.sg/gameonwithmourinho by tomorrow, 2359 hrs.
- Like AIA's Facebook page (@Singapore.AIA) and share this AIA Facebook contest post on your feed: http://bit.ly/GameOnWithMourinhoFBContest
- Tag your mates in the comments section of the contest post. Include hashtags #GameOnWithMourinho and #AIASG in your comment to qualify
If you wish to listen to the livestream but not take part in the contest, register for free at aia.com.sg/gameonwithmourinho by next Monday, 2359 hrs.
Visit aia.com.sg/gameonwithmourinho for the full set of terms and conditions.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now