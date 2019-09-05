Hazard brothers Eden and Thorgan out of Belgium squad

Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan will miss Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland through injuries, the Belgian football association said.

The pair reported to the team camp in Tubize on Tuesday for medical checks which confirmed Eden is suffering from a muscle strain while his brother has a rib injury.

Eden has yet to make his league debut for Real Madrid since his move from Chelsea because of the injury.

Thorgan was substituted in his second Bundesliga appearance for Borussia Dortmund against Cologne on Aug 23 and missed last weekend's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.

No replacements have been named by coach Roberto Martinez, who will also be without other players such as Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel.

He has already lost reserve goalkeeper Koen Casteels to injury, with Hendrik van Crombrugge called up in his place.