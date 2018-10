Hazard rules out January move to Real Madrid

Chelsea's talisman Eden Hazard yesterday appeared to dismiss the possibility of a January move to Real Madrid, despite casting fresh doubt over his future in recent days.

NATIONS LEAGUE A, GROUP 2 BELGIUM SWITZERLAND

The 27-year-old was speaking at a press conference on national team duty with Belgium, broadcast on Sky Sports News. Belgium take on Switzerland in Group 2 of the Nations League tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

It was put to Hazard that to win the Ballon d'Or - as the world's best player - he would have to play in Spain.

"That's why I want to go, maybe," said Hazard, smiling.

Asked if that move might happen in January, he added: "No."

Hazard has been instrumental in Chelsea's unbeaten start under Maurizio Sarri, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

The Belgian was selected the second best player at the World Cup and, after leading his country to third place in Russia, said it "might be time" for a fresh challenge, with Madrid his preferred destination.

Speaking after Chelsea's 3-0 victory at Southampton on Sunday, he said: "Real Madrid are the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today. I was dreaming about this club since I was a kid.

"We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon."

Hazard, whose Chelsea contract runs until June 2020, was asked yesterday whether he is the world's best player on form and he answered with an unequivocal "yes".

"The team are helping me a lot also," he said.

"I can improve for sure. We can always improve. We can score more goals, more assists."

Chelsea are second on the English Premier League table, level on points with both leaders Manchester City and third-placed Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Belgium and Tottenham Hotspur were dealt a blow, after defender Jan Vertonghen was ruled out of action until December after suffering a hamstring injury.