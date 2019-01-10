Hazard too good for Blues: Jenas

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes Chelsea star Eden Hazard has "outgrown" the club.

Speaking on the BBC during the Blues 1-0 League Cup semi-final, first-leg loss to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday morning (Singapore time), he said: "Eden Hazard was unplayable.

"Chelsea are a top side but I think he has outgrown them and he is a level above everybody around him...

"Hazard is too good for Chelsea. He has gone by everybody and he must be thinking: 'What more do you need me to do?'"

But Chelsea's talisman may no longer have to play in the false No. 9 role he has occupied in recent matches, including against Spurs. On-loan AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has "agreed terms" and is set for an imminent move to the Blues, Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport reported yesterday.

They said that the Argentina striker wants to be reunited with former boss Maurizio Sarri.