Hazard wants reunion with Jose

Chelsea's Eden Hazard said he would like to work with Jose Mourinho again, ahead of the Blues' EPL clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Hazard played under Mourinho at Chelsea for more than two years and said his complacency had played a part in Mourinho getting the sack.

"The season in which we became champions, we scored goals and played well... We had a team to get a lot of prizes," Hazard told Belgian newspaper HLN.