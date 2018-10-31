Hazard is world’s best player: Lampard

Eden Hazard has scored eight goals in 11 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes that on current form, his former teammate Eden Hazard is better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard has had a strong start to the season, scoring eight goals in 11 matches in all competitions for Chelsea.

ROUND OF 16 CHELSEA DERBY COUNTY

Speaking ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge as manager of Derby County, Lampard said: "On current form, I think he is (the best in the world).

"Of course, that can change, but I love watching him and he's in his prime.

"He is an absolutely outstanding player in world football.

"Let's hope he wants a rest! I think he's scared of coming up against my team," joked the 40-year-old.

Having knocked out Manchester United in the previous round, Lampard admitted he is relishing his return to Stamford Bridge for the League Cup Round-of-16 tie.

"It will be a special occasion for myself," said Chelsea's record goalscorer.

"I'm excited for the game and looking forward to seeing 40,000 'friends' in the stadium.

"Walking out at Stamford Bridge will be very special."

But Derby's on-loan winger Harry Wilson believes Lampard is aiming to walk away from his former stomping ground with another prized scalp.

"It was almost like it was made for him, wasn't it? I'm sure he'll enjoy going back to a club where he had such a successful career," said the Welshman, who scored a free-kick against United.

"But we'll be going there full of confidence and will play our football looking to get a result.

"Winning at Old Trafford gave us a lot of confidence, and we're going to Stamford Bridge to get a similar result."

Besides Lampard, there will also be Chelsea homecomings for former staff Jody Morris and Chris Jones, as well as on-loan starlets Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

“Let’s hope he wants a rest! I think he’s scared of coming up against my team.” Derby County manager Frank Lampard jokes about Chelsea star Eden Hazard missing the League Cup clash against his side

Despite Chelsea's reputation for not providing a pathway to the first team for the mass of youngsters they farm out each season, former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes things could be different for Mount and Tomori.

The former Scotland winger told Chelsea's website: "Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have been superb for Derby and of course they will be welcomed back at the club tomorrow with open arms.

"These two can look at the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley and think, 'In time why shouldn't that be me?'

"If they are good enough, then it certainly will be (possible for) them under the management of Maurizio Sarri."

Barkley, in particular, has been earning praise for his performances this season, and after his recent recall to the England set-up, Jamie Carragher believes the 24-year-old can be a Three Lions star.

The former England and Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports: "This lad has got to become mentally stronger, but in terms of ability, you think of the players who played in that position in the World Cup - Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard - and maybe you could argue they are better mentally, but they are not better ability wise.

"If he becomes better mentally, I think he could become a must for the England team."