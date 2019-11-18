Hazards score amid Belgium shirt gaffe

Apart from a bizarre shirt mix-up, it was business as usual for Belgium after two goals from Eden Hazard and one by his brother Thorgan inspired them to a 4-1 win over Russia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With the win in St Petersburg, Belgium secured top spot in Group I of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, stretching their perfect record to nine wins.

The game got off to a pacy start and Thorgan fired the visitors ahead in the 19th minute when he sidestepped his marker and blasted an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Eden made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with another fine effort, volleying a low drive past Russia goalkeeper Guilherme after striker Romelu Lukaku headed a lofted pass into his captain's stride.

Eden doubled his tally shortly before half-time from a brilliant move, with midfielder Kevin de Bruyne squaring the ball unselfishly for him to stroke into an empty net from 12 metres.

About 10 minutes after the break, match officials alerted Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata that he was wearing Michy Batshuayi's No. 23 shirt. The Hertha Berlin centre-back, who had the correct No. 4 shorts on, made the swop immediately, reported British media.