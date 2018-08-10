Hernandez aiming high with Hammers
West Ham United have endured relegation battles in their last two English Premier League campaigns, but striker Javier Hernandez says he is dreaming of a top-six finish this season.
Under new boss Manuel Pellegrini, the Hammers have spent nearly £100 million (S$175.7m) to bolster the squad in the summer.
"Top six, top four is the aim, as high as we can. I'm a dreamer," Hernandez told the club website ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool.
"I am always aiming as high as I can and if we can put West Ham in the Champions League why not?" - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now