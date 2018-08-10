Football

Hernandez aiming high with Hammers

Aug 10, 2018

West Ham United have endured relegation battles in their last two English Premier League campaigns, but striker Javier Hernandez says he is dreaming of a top-six finish this season.

Under new boss Manuel Pellegrini, the Hammers have spent nearly £100 million (S$175.7m) to bolster the squad in the summer.

"Top six, top four is the aim, as high as we can. I'm a dreamer," Hernandez told the club website ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

"I am always aiming as high as I can and if we can put West Ham in the Champions League why not?" - REUTERS

