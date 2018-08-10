Hernandez aiming high with Hammers

West Ham United have endured relegation battles in their last two English Premier League campaigns, but striker Javier Hernandez says he is dreaming of a top-six finish this season.

Under new boss Manuel Pellegrini, the Hammers have spent nearly £100 million (S$175.7m) to bolster the squad in the summer.

"Top six, top four is the aim, as high as we can. I'm a dreamer," Hernandez told the club website ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool.