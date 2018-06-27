Hernandez and Mexico eye the "impossible' dream

Javier Hernandez said yesterday that Mexico want to "accomplish the impossible" and win the World Cup in Russia, on the eve of their clash with Sweden.

Mexico have repeatedly failed to go beyond the last 16, but the West Ham United striker nicknamed Chicharito wants this time to be different.

They have one foot in the last 16 once more, having won both their Group F matches, and Hernandez told reporters: "The best things about dreams are to share them, share them with people like you, who are dreamers.

GROUP F MEXICO SWEDEN

"Like you, we're are not just dreamers, but work hard to make those dreams come true. We want to accomplish the impossible."

His goal in the 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday made him the first Mexican player to score 50 goals for his country. It was also further evidence - coupled with a 1-0 victory over reigning world champions Germany - that Mexico can erase the pain of recent history.

Mexico must finish the job against Sweden today at Ekaterinburg Arena, where a point will be enough to see them through.