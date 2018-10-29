Hertha draw ‘feels like a defeat’, says Dortmund’s Goetze

Germany midfielder Mario Goetze admitted Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday felt "like a defeat" after the Bundesliga leaders conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.

English teenager Jadon Sancho netted either side of half-time as Dortmund were heading for a seventh straight win in all competitions until Salomon Kalou converted a 91st-minute penalty to share the points at Signal Iduna Park.

The result was harder to take, after Bayern Munich cut Dortmund's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to just two points following Bayern's 2-1 victory over FSV Mainz 05.

"If you look at the way the game went, it definitely feels like a defeat. It feels like we lost the two points," admitted Goetze, whose superb final pass set up Sancho for Dortmund's opening goal on 27 minutes.

"Of course, we didn't finish the chances we had in the second half. We work as a team but, for the first time, it didn't work and we weren't efficient with our chances."

Dortmund were punished late on when defender Dan-Axel Zagadou brought down Hertha forward Davie Selke in the area for the spot-kick which Kalou converted.

With Bayern now just two points behind in second place, Dortmund's next home league match - against the Bavarian giants in a fortnight - is shaping up to be a top-of-the-table showdown.

Meanwhile in Mainz, goals by Leon Goretzka and Thiago Alcantara sealed Bayern's win on Saturday and they have now won three games in seven days since ending a four-match winless streak last Saturday.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac welcomed the three points, but he was unhappy with how his side leaked a goal by Jean-Paul Boetius three minutes into the second half.

"We certainly had to work hard for the win and it certainly wasn't as brilliant as we had hoped," said Kovac.

"We're happy to have won our third game in a row, victory here was deserved and we hope this run continues.

"I was angry that we did not do what we discussed during the half-time break. We wanted to make our mark immediately and not let anything happen.

"Then we were asleep for the cross, that annoyed me, because we put ourselves in trouble. But the fact that we managed to get the second goal pleased me."

Bayern forward Thomas Mueller, who started on the right wing after two games on the bench, admitted there is still room for improvement.

"We had clearly more chances but, at the end, it was only 2-1 and we can live with that," said Mueller, who replaced the suspended Arjen Robben in the starting line-up.