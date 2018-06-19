Hierro backs de Gea

Spain's under-pressure goalkeeper David de Gea has the backing of coach Fernando Hierro, who said he will stick by him for his side's next game against Iran on Thursday morning (Singapore time) despite his performance in the 3-3 draw with Portugal.

The Manchester United keeper let a tame shot from Cristiano Ronaldo through his arms for Portugal's second goal last Friday and has been criticised in Spain for his badly positioned defensive wall when Ronaldo struck the late equaliser.

"We have our full confidence in him, I know very clearly from experience that footballers need to feel confidence, not just in the good times," Spain's interim coach Hierro said at the team's base in Krasnodar yesterday.

De Gea has repeatedly got his club out of jail and was voted Player of the Year at United last season.

But he has made costly errors in three of his last four outings for Spain, also letting in cheap goals against Switzerland and Argentina.

"He's had difficult moments but you can get over everything with time. Goalkeepers have a special psychology, and sometimes action-reaction is not enough. De Gea needs time and oxygen," added Hierro.