Hierro is more than qualified to lead Spain: Carvajal

Spain defender Dani Carvajal spoke out yesterday for interim coach Fernando Hierro's abilities as a tactician, while admitting the 2010 world champions have failed to meet expectations at the World Cup so far.

Hierro, a last-minute replacement after Julen Lopetegui was sacked, had his capacity for coaching called into question by former Real Madrid manager Bernd Schuster after Spain scraped to the top of Group B with five points by beating Iran 1-0 and drawing with Portugal and Morocco.

Their reward for winning the group is a last-16 clash with hosts Russia on Sunday.

ROUND OF 16 SPAIN RUSSIA

"The first problem Spain have is that Hierro is not a coach, he doesn't have the experience for this level, being a player is not the same as being a coach," Schuster told radio station Onda Cero on Wednesday.

"The team had been built by another person and he's not making the right changes, he doesn't have a plan, he doesn't know how to react."

Carvajal hit back at Schuster in a news conference yesterday as he defended Hierro, who has only one year's coaching experience, a poor season with Real Oviedo in Spain's second tier.

"I think he is more than capable, so I have to disagree with Schuster's words," Carvajal said. "In the end, we are the ones who see him every day and we believe he is qualified to lead the national team.

"He is a great coach and we'll stand by him until death... No one is saying that the play (at the finals) has been good, and neither are we." - REUTERS

PREDICTIONS

Spain to win 2-0

"Spain are one of the best teams in the World Cup and I think they're definitely one of the favourites to win it. Hosts Russia are not that strong."

- Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic

Spain to win 1-0

"Spain and Russia have not been very competent but Spain still have an edge because they have individuals who can carry the team along."

- Former Lions goalkeeper Lionel Lewis