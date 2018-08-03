Higuain, Bonucci swop clubs

Gonzalo Higuain (far right) is swarmed by AC Milan fans while on the way to his medical yesterday.

Gonzalo Higuain looks set for a season-long loan move to AC Milan from Juventus, while Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci is almost certain to move in the opposite direction back to his former club.

Both players passed their respective medicals in Milan and Turin yesterday and were greeted by dozens of fans.

Juventus defender Mattia Caldara, 24, who spent last season on loan at Atlanta, is also set to join Milan.

Higuain was pictured smiling and showing the thumbs-up sign after passing his medical.

He will reportedly sign for Milan on an 18 million-euro (S$28.6m) loan deal, which includes a 34m-euro option to buy next summer.

With the arrival of World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, Higuain has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Italian champions.

The Argentinian had joined them in 2016 for 90 million euros after scoring a record 36 Serie A goals in the previous season for Napoli.

The 30-year-old has won Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in each of his two seasons with Juventus and scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions, including 40 goals in 73 outings in Serie A.

Critics, however, said he has failed to make an impact on the big occasion. He had a subdued World Cup where he started one game, appeared as a substitute in two more and failed to score.

He was left on the bench for the last-16 match against France as Argentina lost 4-3 and were knocked out.

Bonucci's return to Juve reunites him with Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini, who together formed the "BBC" defence, one of Europe's most formidable rearguards.

Barzagli, 37, extended his contract for another season in June.

Juventus, who have won the last seven Serie A titles, are eyeing the Champions League title next, after finishing runners-up in 2015 and 2017.

The team, who are currently on a tour of North America, defeated Major League Soccer's All-Stars in a penalty shoot-out after an entertaining 1-1 draw in Atlanta yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Before a crowd of 72,317 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - home of MLS' Atlanta United - Juventus prevailed 5-3 in the shoot-out after New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips missed his penalty attempt.

After Wright-Phillips' effort bounced off the post to leave Juventus up 4-3 - Mattia de Sciglio fired into the upper left corner past Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen to settle it.

Andrea Favilli had put Juventus ahead in the 21st minute, heading in a curling cross by Matheus Pereira.

The MLS All-Stars, selected from around the league through fan voting, pulled level in the 26th minute through Atlanta United's Josef Martinez - the Venezuela star and former Torino forward who leads MLS scoring charts with 24 goals in 23 matches.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved an initial effort, but Martinez bundled the ball in after a scramble.