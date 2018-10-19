Higuain: Juve forced me out to make way for Ronaldo

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain said he was treated very well by Juventus - right until the moment they forced him out of the club to make way for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Higuain, 30, moved to Milan on loan in August after two seasons at Juventus, where he won two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles and scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions.

His departure came shortly after the Turin side signed five-time World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Higuain told Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview published yesterday that he felt something was amiss when he was left on the bench for the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan in May.

"That day, I had the feeling inside that maybe something had broken down. And then they signed Ronaldo," he said.

"The decision to leave was not mine... The club wanted to make a leap in quality and they told me that I could not stay and that they were trying to find a solution..."

Still, he insisted there were no hard feelings.