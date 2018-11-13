Higuain sees red after lashing out at referee

On-loan AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain apologised for his meltdown in the 2-0 defeat by his parent club Juventus yesterday morning (Singapore time), when he was sent off for screaming at the referee after earlier missing a penalty.

The Argentinian had shrugged off a back injury to take on his former teammates, after being loaned to Milan last summer to make space for the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

But tensions boiled over as Milan struggled to find a way past the reigning seven-time champions at the San Siro.

Higuain was sent off after 83 minutes, two minutes after Ronaldo fired in his eighth league goal in 12 matches since arriving from Real Madrid.

Higuain was sent off for screaming at referee Paolo Mazzoleni, after getting booked for a foul on Medhi Benatia.

"I know that we are an example for all children, for those who play football, for the people watching, but we are not robots, and we carry things within us," said Higuain. "We are human, we feel emotions, the game was not going the right way and it was one of those days."

The 30-year-old, who won two Serie A titles with Juventus after joining from Napoli in 2016, has scored five goals for Milan but could not get one past his former club, for whom he scored 16 league goals last term.

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic headed in the opener in the eighth minute. Higuain then failed to convert his 40th-minute spot-kick, which Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny tipped onto the post.

Milan's third loss this season saw them drop out of the Champions League places into fifth behind Lazio, who moved up to fourth despite a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Atalanta 4 Inter 1, Roma 4 Sampdoria 1, Sassuolo 1 Lazio 1