Historic run for Clough's Burton
Third-tier Burton Albion reached the last eight of the League Cup for the first time, after a 3-2 win over second-tier Nottingham Forest yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Victory was sweet for Burton boss Nigel Clough, who made over 400 appearances for Forest over two spells.
He told Sky Sports: "To get to the last 16 was a hell of an achievement.
"We've had our breaks, but we've earned them and to be in the last eight is wonderful." - REUTERS
YESTERDAY'S OTHER LEAGUE CUP RESULT: Bournemouth 2 Norwich 1
