Hoddle remains in serious condition
Former England football manager Glenn Hoddle remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack, a spokesman for the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder confirmed yesterday.
Hoddle collapsed on his 61st birthday on Saturday shortly before he was due to go on air as a pundit for BT Sport.
"Glenn remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack yesterday. He continues to respond well to treatment," said the spokesman.
"The family are grateful to everyone in the football family - and beyond - who have sent kind messages of support, they are very much appreciated.
"In particular, Glenn and his family would like to publicly thank the BT Sport staff who treated him immediately on set following his collapse." - AFP
