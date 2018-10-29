Hoddle remains in serious condition

Former England football manager Glenn Hoddle remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack, a spokesman for the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder confirmed yesterday.

Hoddle collapsed on his 61st birthday on Saturday shortly before he was due to go on air as a pundit for BT Sport.

"Glenn remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack yesterday. He continues to respond well to treatment," said the spokesman.

"The family are grateful to everyone in the football family - and beyond - who have sent kind messages of support, they are very much appreciated.